Germany arrested three Ukrainians on suspicion of preparing sabotage in favor of the Russian Federation

In Germany, the federal prosecutor's office has arrested three Ukrainian citizens on suspicion of espionage. They are accused of preparing sabotage in favor of Russia, reports tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the German prosecutor's office arrested three men in Cologne, Constance and Switzerland on suspicion of espionage. They are said to have "planned to send parcels with bombs in Germany in favor of the Kremlin". The Federal Prosecutor's Office accuses Vladislav T., Daniil B. and Evgeny B. of "agency activities for the purpose of sabotage."

They are under great suspicion. They are also accused of conspiring to "commit serious arson and explosions with explosives." The arrests took place in the last few days.

The German prosecutor's office said it was investigating in view of its "special importance." The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Criminal Police Office.

Germany bans far-right group linked to "Reich Citizens" movement: group leaders arrested