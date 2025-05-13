$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 752 views

08:36 AM • 24504 views

07:44 AM • 22933 views

05:20 AM • 60442 views

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71619 views

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79322 views

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61002 views

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62214 views

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105306 views

May 12, 02:27 PM • 104989 views

Popular news

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 35608 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 42507 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 39105 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 36258 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 15868 views
Publications

08:36 AM • 24505 views

05:20 AM • 60443 views

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71620 views

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105306 views

May 12, 02:27 PM • 104989 views
Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 5644 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 11951 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 12113 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16597 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 45091 views
Germany bans far-right group linked to "Reich Citizens" movement: group leaders arrested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

In Germany, the far-right group "Kingdom of Germany" was banned and four leaders were arrested. They are accused of creating a "counter-state" and running an illegal business.

Germany bans far-right group linked to "Reich Citizens" movement: group leaders arrested

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has banned the far-right group "Kingdom of Germany". Four of its alleged leaders were detained during raids in several German states, UNN reports with reference to DPA.

Details

The group, which reportedly has about six thousand followers, is accused of creating a "counter-state" and building criminal economic structures. The prosecutor's office said that four men, including the group's founder Peter Fitzek, were taken into custody.

The men, aged between 37 and 59, are due to appear before an investigating judge at the Federal Court in Karlsruhe on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Interior Ministry, police have been conducting raids on properties of key members of the group since Tuesday morning, including in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia.

In addition, it is noted that the group has been running illegal banking and insurance businesses for years through its affiliated structures.

Dobrindt said that members of the group used anti-Semitic conspiracy theories to support their stated sovereignty. He added that such behavior cannot be tolerated in a state governed by the rule of law.

Who are Reichsbürger

The so-called Reichsbürger, or "Citizens of the Reich," believe that the modern German republic illegally replaced the German Reich, which was founded in 1871 and existed under the Nazi regime until 1945.

They do not recognize democratic institutions such as parliament, courts or laws and refuse to pay taxes, social security contributions or fines. The "Kingdom of Germany" group was founded in 2012 by Peter Fitzek, who was born in Saxony-Anhalt. He appointed himself its head.

Addition

The Federal Prosecutor's Office, which deals with terrorism and espionage in Germany, today accused a former employee of politician Maximilian Krah from the far-right AfD party and his alleged accomplice of spying for the Chinese secret service.

In Germany, citizen Dieter S. was detained for participating in the "DPR" and spying for the Russian Federation. The suspect was monitoring US military bases and planning sabotage on supply routes to Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

