In recent days, some German politicians have called on NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. German government spokesman Steffen Gebestreit rejected the idea, saying that the position has not changed since the Alliance last rejected the request, UNN reports, citing Sky News and tagesschau.

Details

"We rejected it at the time, and I think the same goes for the various requests that are coming in now," the spokesman said.

Rejecting the notion of NATO's involvement in Ukraine's air defense, the German government spokesman said that Germany supports air defense by supplying another Patriot system.

According to media reports, politicians from the CDU, FDP, and Greens have expressed sympathy for the creation of a protective zone in Ukrainian airspace, which could also be secured from NATO territory.

Addendum

As Sky News reminds us, NATO rejected Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone in March 2022, a few days after Russia's invasion began. At the time, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg justified the decision by saying that "we are not part of this conflict," noting that "we, as NATO Allies, have a responsibility to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine.