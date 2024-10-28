Georgian Prime Minister says EU integration remains a priority for the country
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze reaffirmed the country's priority of European integration. He emphasized the importance of economic performance for EU accession, despite opposition criticism of election irregularities.
Despite harsh criticism from the opposition and numerous violations during the parliamentary elections in Georgia, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze assured that European integration remains a priority for his government.
Our top priority in foreign policy, of course, is European integration... Everything will be done to ensure that Georgia is fully integrated into the EU by 2030," said Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
However, the head of the Georgian government emphasized economic growth in this context - according to Kobakhidze, "if the economic indicators are not appropriate, no one will accept the country into the EU.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the results of the parliamentary elections totally rigged and refused to recognize them.
