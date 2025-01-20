Georgia sets a European record for the number of official holidays

Georgia is the leader in the number of public holidays in Europe - 18, including Easter, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

For reference: European countries have an average of 11 public holidays a year. Slovakia has the most - 15 - and the Netherlands has the least - only seven.

In addition to official holidays, the head of the Georgian government has the right to declare additional days off. For example, in January, as many as five days off were added for civil servants, resulting in a long New Year's weekend until January 13.

This year, a new public holiday and day off was added - May 17, the Day of Family Sanctity and Respect for Parents. This is stipulated by the so-called anti-LGBT law "On Family Values and Protection of Minors," as opposed to the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

