Georgia sets a European record for the number of official holidays

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102312 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102818 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110809 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113396 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135359 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104529 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138056 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113501 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117027 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122783 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80298 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117915 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54130 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102312 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135359 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169179 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158789 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37663 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 57610 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117915 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122783 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141185 views
Georgia sets a European record for the number of official holidays

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43811 views

Georgia has 18 official holidays a year, the most in Europe. In 2024, a new holiday was added on May 17 - the Day of Family and Parental Respect.

Georgia is the leader in the number of public holidays in Europe - 18, including Easter, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

For reference: European countries have an average of 11 public holidays a year. Slovakia has the most - 15 - and the Netherlands has the least - only seven.

In addition to official holidays, the head of the Georgian government has the right to declare additional days off. For example, in January, as many as five days off were added for civil servants, resulting in a long New Year's weekend until January 13.

This year, a new public holiday and day off was added - May 17, the Day of Family Sanctity and Respect for Parents. This is stipulated by the so-called anti-LGBT law "On Family Values and Protection of Minors," as opposed to the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

Georgia expels foreigners who participated in protests against freezing of EU accession04.01.25, 13:15 • 27761 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
netherlandsNetherlands
slovakiaSlovakia
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising