Georgia promises to conduct partial recount after allegations of election fraud
Georgia's CEC will conduct a recount at randomly selected polling stations following accusations of fraud by the opposition. The ruling Georgian Dream party received 53.93% of the vote, while the opposition coalition received 37.78%.
Georgia's Central Election Commission says it will recount ballots in about 14% of polling stations after independent observers expressed concern about the conduct of Saturday's parliamentary elections.
Georgia's election commission announced on Tuesday that it will recount votes in 14% of polling stations after the pro-European opposition accused the ruling party of fraud.
The authorities “will conduct a recount of votes at five polling stations selected at random in each district”,
The Georgian Dream party, which has been in power since 2012, received 53.93% of the votein what are virtually final election results.
The opposition coalition, on the other hand, received 37.78% of the vote and rejected its defeat.
Georgia's opposition is demanding repeat elections under international supervision. President Salome Zurabishvili spoke at the protest rally, supporting the demands of the demonstrators and promising to be with the people.
UNN reported that Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the priority of European integration for the country. He emphasized the importance of economic indicators for joining the EU.
The Government of Sweden suspends direct cooperation with Georgia, including cooperation between tax authorities. Canada expresses concern about violations.