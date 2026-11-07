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Georgia is introducing a three-tier protection system for wine — how it will work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Starting February 1, 2027, Georgia will introduce digital labeling for bottled and draft wine. The QR code will make it possible to verify the authenticity of the beverage.

Georgia is introducing a three-tier protection system for wine — how it will work
Photo: Bolnisi Agro Center/FB

Starting February 1, 2027, digital wine labeling will become mandatory in Georgia — a multilevel anti-counterfeiting protection system whose operating principle can be compared to the protection of banknotes and passports. It will help combat counterfeit products and allow buyers to verify the authenticity of the beverage using a smartphone. The new labeling rules have already been approved by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, UNN reports, citing "News Georgia."

Details

The main innovation is a three-level protection system for each label. It will include a visible element featuring the designer symbol of the National Wine Agency, a hidden element that can be read only with special equipment, and a forensic marker. The latter will allow experts to establish the authenticity of a label while investigating possible counterfeiting cases, including through chemical or molecular analysis.

The labels will be made of self-destructing material: if an attempt is made to peel off the sticker and transfer it to another bottle, the protective elements must be irreversibly damaged.

The requirement will apply to both bottled and bulk wine. In the latter case, tanks and stationary containers in which the product is stored or transported will be labeled.

Each label will feature a QR code. After scanning it with a smartphone, the buyer will be able to obtain information about the beverage:

  • the name and category of the wine;
    • the producer;
      • the number and date of issuance of the certificate of conformity, as well as its current status;
        • the batch number;
          • the status of the label itself in the electronic system

            At the same time, the mere presence of a sticker on a bottle will not in itself confirm the legality of the product. The label will acquire valid status only after being activated by the producer in the electronic system and linked to the relevant certificate.

            Producers will be able to submit applications for labels through the electronic system. The Wine Agency must review an application within two business days, while the issuance of the protective elements will take no more than five days.

            Data on the movement of each label will be stored in the electronic database for at least five years. This will make it possible to track the movement of the labeling elements and verify their status.

            The authorities must approve the final cost of labeling by February 1, 2027. According to preliminary estimates, it will amount to about 10 tetri per bottle. For small wineries and traditional wine cellars — marani — the Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia promises to provide a preferential tariff.

            Antonina Tumanova

            EconomyNews of the World
            Georgia