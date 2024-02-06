General Staff: the number of destroyed occupants exceeded 390 thousand

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 390,580 people, 6365 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

According to the General Staff, the enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/06/24 were approximately:

- personnel - about 390,580 (+1020) people,

- tanks - 6365 (+17),

- armored combat vehicles - 11857 (+35),

- artillery systems - 9367 (+18),

- RSVP - 979 (+0),

- air defense systems - 665 (+1),

- airplanes - 332 (+0),

- helicopters - 324 (+0),

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7173 (+0),

- cruise missiles - 1848 (+0),

- ships/boats - 24 (+0),

- submarines - 1 (+0),

- automotive equipment and tankers - 12453 (+41),

- special equipment - 1496 (+10).

