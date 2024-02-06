Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 114 enemy attacks in 126 combat engagements over the last day - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Over the past day, 126 combat clashes took place in Ukraine. russian forces launched 7 missile and 35 air strikes, as well as 90 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the past day, 126 combat engagements took place. russians launched 7 missile and 35 air strikes, as well as 90 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

As a result of the enemy's terrorist attacks, civilians were wounded and residential buildings and other infrastructure were destroyed.

The airstrikes targeted a number of localities in various regions, including Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

More than 110 settlements came under artillery fire.

The Defense Forces continue to hold their positions, and Ukrainian troops repelled 114 Russian attacks in various areas of the conflict.

