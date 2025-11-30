$42.190.00
November 29, 06:27 PM • 12064 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 22206 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 19036 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 19258 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 19062 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 15449 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15282 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14192 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14790 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15190 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:56 PM • 67302 views
General Staff: Russian troops lost over a thousand soldiers and 29 cruise missiles in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

On November 29, Russian troops lost 1,160 soldiers, 29 cruise missiles, and 508 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.11.25 amount to 1,172,860 personnel.

General Staff: Russian troops lost over a thousand soldiers and 29 cruise missiles in a day

On November 29, Russian troops lost 1,160 soldiers, 29 cruise missiles, and 508 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,172,860 (+1,160) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11,386 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,672 (+14)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34,740 (+7)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,552 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 430 (+2)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 85,851 (+508)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4,024 (+29)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 68,512 (+49)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,010 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Russian troops in October lost 25,000 servicemen due to the actions of Ukrainian UAVs. This is the largest loss in one month since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine