General Staff on the front situation: 54 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in four directions

In total, 54 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The occupiers are actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Siversk, and Toretsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched eight air strikes, dropping a total of 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 129 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped one enemy attack in the area of Vovchansk, and two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions four times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Borivska Andriivka, and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, and in the directions of Novyi Myr, Shandryholove. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and towards Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, and Vyyimka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made two attempts to advance towards the settlements of Bondarne and Stupochky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, our soldiers stopped seven enemy offensive actions towards the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 17 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Kucheriv Yar, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 13 attacks; battles are ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Filiia, Sichneve, Kamyshivakha, and Olhivske. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The settlement of Bilohirya was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place in the area of Kamianske. Stepnohirsk was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to break through our defenders' defenses. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Kozatske.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

