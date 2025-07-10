General Staff on the front situation: 174 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 1171 kamikaze drone strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 174 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy carried out 1171 kamikaze drone strikes and 3967 shellings of our troops' positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes, used 18 missiles and dropped 80 KABs, carried out 1171 kamikaze drone strikes and 3967 shellings of our troops' positions. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 21 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, a battle is currently ongoing. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, carried out 254 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Zelene, and another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 26 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka, battles are still ongoing in five locations.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dariivka, Verkhnokamyanske and towards Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyne, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders eight times today in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka and Rusyn Yar. The Defense Forces contained the enemy's pressure and repelled all assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 44 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrny, Razyne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing. Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka were hit by KABs.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 140 and wounded 82 occupiers, destroyed six motorcycles, 19 UAVs; they also damaged a cannon, three UAV control points and seven shelters for the invaders' personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 25 times near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Myrny, Shevchenko and Zelene Pole. Battles continue in four locations. Oleksiivka was hit by the occupier's air bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the area of Malynivka, Ukrainian defenders stopped an attack by the invaders.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted ten futile attacks on the positions of our defenders.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

