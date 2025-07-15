General Staff on the front situation: 148 combat engagements, the enemy used 1218 kamikaze drones for attacks

Since the beginning of this day, 148 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 1218 kamikaze drones and carried out over 4000 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, Russian invaders launched one missile and 39 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 61 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1218 kamikaze drones and carried out over 4000 shellings. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, ten combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Stroivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to advance five times in the area of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 24 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, towards Shandryholove and Serebryanka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks by the occupation forces near Hryhorivka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units five times near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has tried to advance 41 times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, towards the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka Filiia, Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 93 occupiers were neutralized, 63 of them irrevocably. Also, 4 vehicles, 2 motorcycles, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, and one cannon were destroyed. In addition, one tank and one cannon of the occupiers were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrny, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novoselka, and towards the settlement of Novokhatske. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers launched an air strike on the areas of the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge and near the islands of Kozulskyi and Zabyche.

