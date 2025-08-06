General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements, occupiers used 1564 kamikaze drones

Currently, 113 combat engagements have taken place, with the occupiers actively operating in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. As stated in the General Staff's report, the enemy used 1,564 kamikaze drones for attacks, UNN reports.

Today, according to updated data, the enemy launched 57 air strikes, used 99 guided aerial bombs, involved 1,564 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out over four thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped a total of four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 198 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Vovchansk area, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions nine times during the day in the areas of Holubivka, Tyshchenkivka, Zahryzove, and towards Kupyansk and Kurylivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Torske, and towards Hryhorivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, and Vyyimka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled an enemy offensive near Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions against our troops' positions in the areas of Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar. The Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break through our defenses 30 times in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Popiv Yar, Rodynske, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka.

According to available information, the losses of the occupiers in this direction today amount to 165 killed and wounded. In addition, one tank, six vehicles, two units of special equipment, one satellite communication terminal, and 85 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks by the occupation army today in the areas of Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Maliivka, and towards Fyliya. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The settlement of Kanivske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, six combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy had no success.

Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day