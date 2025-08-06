General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements, occupiers used 1564 kamikaze drones

$41.680.11
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
05:25 PM • 29047 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 69398 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 55104 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 55461 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 44365 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 88563 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 70289 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 47423 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43869 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Publications
Exclusives
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 69382 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 61267 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 88549 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 73416 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 92836 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - report
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements, occupiers used 1564 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Over the past day, 113 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively operating in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. The occupiers used 1564 kamikaze drones and carried out over 4,000 shellings.

General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements, occupiers used 1564 kamikaze drones

Currently, 113 combat engagements have taken place, with the occupiers actively operating in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. As stated in the General Staff's report, the enemy used 1,564 kamikaze drones for attacks, UNN reports.

Today, according to updated data, the enemy launched 57 air strikes, used 99 guided aerial bombs, involved 1,564 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out over four thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 12 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped a total of four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 198 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the Vovchansk area, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions nine times during the day in the areas of Holubivka, Tyshchenkivka, Zahryzove, and towards Kupyansk and Kurylivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Torske, and towards Hryhorivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times near Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, and Vyyimka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled an enemy offensive near Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions against our troops' positions in the areas of Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and towards Oleksandro-Shultyne and Rusyn Yar. The Defense Forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break through our defenses 30 times in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Popiv Yar, Rodynske, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka.

According to available information, the losses of the occupiers in this direction today amount to 165 killed and wounded. In addition, one tank, six vehicles, two units of special equipment, one satellite communication terminal, and 85 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks by the occupation army today in the areas of Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Maliivka, and towards Fyliya. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The settlement of Kanivske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, six combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy had no success.

Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day06.08.25, 07:47 • 2756 views

Antonina Tumanova

War
Starlink
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine