General Staff denies information about Russian breakthrough in Kursk region

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31676 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31676 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53568 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100589 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100589 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59133 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59133 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113482 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113482 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100215 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112544 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116640 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150897 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58344 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107612 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 71011 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71011 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
05:48 AM • 34526 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 34526 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 60290 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60290 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100589 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100589 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113482 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113482 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 141722 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141722 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 174158 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 26720 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26720 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 60290 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 60290 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133379 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 135265 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135265 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 163638 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163638 views
General Staff denies information about Russian breakthrough in Kursk region

General Staff denies information about Russian breakthrough in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22541 views

Russian troops are spreading disinformation about a breakthrough in the Ukrainian defense in the Kursk region. In reality, 12 combat clashes were recorded, and all enemy attempts to advance were repelled.

Russians are trying to spread disinformation about an alleged breakthrough of Ukrainian defenses in the Kursk region and a massive invasion of Ukrainian territory. This information is not true. This was reported by the spokesman for the Joint Strategic Grouping of Troops "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhoviy, UNN reports.

Against the backdrop of the general bad mood in our social media, the Russians are trying to spread additional fake news, in particular, about some breakthroughs in the Ukrainian defense in the Kursk region and a massive invasion of Ukraine. This is not true,

- Likhovoy writes.

According to him, as of 3 p.m. on February 19, 12 military clashes were recorded in the Kursk region, three of which were still ongoing. The rest of the attacks were repelled. One of the repelled attacks, at about six in the morning, was an attempt by a Russian unit to advance toward the state border of Ukraine at the Nikolayevo-Daryino-Zhuravka section. 

The attempt was unsuccessful. There is no reason to panic. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, destroying the enemy and holding several hundred square kilometers of the territory of the aggressor country,

- said the spokesman.

He also called on Ukrainians not to succumb to the enemy's information and psychological operations (IPO) and to support the army.

Recall 

Head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko denied Putin's statement about a large-scale Russian offensive in Kursk region.

According to him, it was an attempt by a Russian subversive group to enter the territory of Ukraine. However, the subversive group was destroyed.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

