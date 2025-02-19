General Staff denies information about Russian breakthrough in Kursk region

Russians are trying to spread disinformation about an alleged breakthrough of Ukrainian defenses in the Kursk region and a massive invasion of Ukrainian territory. This information is not true. This was reported by the spokesman for the Joint Strategic Grouping of Troops "Tavria" Dmytro Lykhoviy, UNN reports.

Against the backdrop of the general bad mood in our social media, the Russians are trying to spread additional fake news, in particular, about some breakthroughs in the Ukrainian defense in the Kursk region and a massive invasion of Ukraine. This is not true, - Likhovoy writes.

According to him, as of 3 p.m. on February 19, 12 military clashes were recorded in the Kursk region, three of which were still ongoing. The rest of the attacks were repelled. One of the repelled attacks, at about six in the morning, was an attempt by a Russian unit to advance toward the state border of Ukraine at the Nikolayevo-Daryino-Zhuravka section.

The attempt was unsuccessful. There is no reason to panic. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, destroying the enemy and holding several hundred square kilometers of the territory of the aggressor country, - said the spokesman.

He also called on Ukrainians not to succumb to the enemy's information and psychological operations (IPO) and to support the army.

Recall

Head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko denied Putin's statement about a large-scale Russian offensive in Kursk region.

According to him, it was an attempt by a Russian subversive group to enter the territory of Ukraine. However, the subversive group was destroyed.