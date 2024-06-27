General Staff: Defense forces repel enemy attack near Druzhba, battle for Vovchansk continues
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops repelled the Russian attack near Druzhba, while the battle for Volchansk continues.
As of 10: 30 a.m. on June 27, there were 48 clashes at the front. In the Kharkiv direction, the battle for Volchansk continues. The Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's attack in the Turkish direction. The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains acute. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Already today, 48 military clashes have taken place. The invaders carried out five airstrikes (11 kab) and 614 attacks on the positions of our troops. the enemy also used 38 kamikaze drones
Reportedly, the situation in the sectors is as follows:
The battle for Vovchansk continues in the Kharkiv sector. The situation is under control.
Over the previous day, enemy losses in the Kharkiv sector amounted to: 150 servicemen, three artillery systems, an air defense system and six vehicles were destroyed. One tank, one artillery system, two air defense systems and two vehicles were damaged.
In the Kupyansk sector, four firefights took place in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka since the beginning of the day. Two of the aggressor's assault actions are still ongoing.
Liman direction. The Defense Forces are currently repelling two attacks in the areas of Kopanok and Nevske.
Four enemy attacks took place in the Siverskyi sector. Three of them in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka were unsuccessful. At the same time, one firefight in the vicinity of Rozdolivka is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants do not abandon their intentions to break through in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Two assault operations are underway.
The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense. The aggressor is active in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne and Zalizne. An attack near Druzhba was repelled by our defenders.
The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense. The enemy has already conducted 13 offensives today, nine of which were successfully repelled. The fighting continues.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy lost 245 troops and two artillery systems over the last day. One tank was damaged.
In the Kurakhove sector, in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, eight firefights are currently taking place.
Vremivsk direction. The enemy is attacking near Kostyantynivka.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants stormed the area of Mala Tokmachka without success.
In other areas, the invaders did not conduct active operations.
"Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system and the coordination of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions and destroying the occupants," the General Staff assured.
