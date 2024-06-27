General Staff: Defense forces repel enemy attack near Druzhba, battle for Vovchansk continues

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

General Staff: Defense forces repel enemy attack near Druzhba, battle for Vovchansk continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34360 views

Ukrainian troops repelled the Russian attack near Druzhba, while the battle for Volchansk continues.

General Staff: Defense forces repel enemy attack near Druzhba, battle for Vovchansk continues

 As of 10: 30 a.m. on June 27, there were 48 clashes at the front. In the Kharkiv direction, the battle for Volchansk continues.  The Ukrainian defenders repelled the enemy's attack in the Turkish direction. The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains acute. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Already today, 48 military clashes have taken place. The invaders carried out five airstrikes (11 kab) and 614 attacks on the positions of our troops. the enemy also used 38 kamikaze drones

- it says in the report.

Reportedly, the situation in the sectors is as follows:

The battle for Vovchansk continues in the Kharkiv sector. The situation is under control.

Over the previous day, enemy losses in the Kharkiv sector amounted to: 150 servicemen, three artillery systems, an air defense system and six vehicles were destroyed. One tank, one artillery system, two air defense systems and two vehicles were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, four firefights took place in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka since the beginning of the day. Two of the aggressor's assault actions are still ongoing.

Liman direction. The Defense Forces are currently repelling two attacks in the areas of Kopanok and Nevske.

Four enemy attacks took place in the Siverskyi sector. Three of them in the areas of Spirne and Rozdolivka were unsuccessful. At the same time, one firefight in the vicinity of Rozdolivka is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants do not abandon their intentions to break through in the area of Chasovyi Yar. Two assault operations are underway.

The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense. The aggressor is active in the areas of Toretsk, Pivnichne and Zalizne. An attack near Druzhba was repelled by our defenders.

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector remains tense. The enemy has already conducted 13 offensives today, nine of which were successfully repelled. The fighting continues.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy lost 245 troops and two artillery systems over the last day. One tank was damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, eight firefights are currently taking place.

Vremivsk direction. The enemy is attacking near Kostyantynivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants stormed the area of Mala Tokmachka without success.

In other areas, the invaders did not conduct active operations.

"Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system and the coordination of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions and destroying the occupants," the General Staff assured.

The Defense Forces hit 15 areas of personnel concentration, three control points and one air defense system during the day27.06.24, 11:57 • 36394 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
