The Defense Forces hit 15 areas of personnel concentration, three control points and one air defense system during the day

Over the past day, on June 26, 148 military clashes occurred at the front. The Defense Forces have three command posts of the occupiers, one air defense system, two ammunition depots and 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, 148 military clashes were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, in general, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of our troops and settlements, using one missile, 51 air strikes (using 74 kab), carried out more than 3,000 attacks, 127 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, Ukrainian Air Forces and missile forces and artillery hit three control points of the invaders, one air defense system, two ammunition depots and 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Another plus of 1,260 invaders and 9 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses