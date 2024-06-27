The Defense Forces hit 15 areas of personnel concentration, three control points and one air defense system during the day

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 67430 views

05:56 AM • 75746 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96692 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176168 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221905 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136846 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364815 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180801 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149131 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197657 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 67430 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 62275 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 75746 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 77277 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5700 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9424 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14135 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35389 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37143 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Defense Forces hit 15 areas of personnel concentration, three control points and one air defense system during the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36394 views

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked 15 areas of enemy manpower concentration, three control points, one air defense system and two ammunition depots, while 148 military clashes occurred at the front.

The Defense Forces hit 15 areas of personnel concentration, three control points and one air defense system during the day

Over the past day, on June 26, 148 military clashes occurred at the front. The Defense Forces have three command posts of the occupiers, one air defense system, two ammunition depots and 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, 148 military clashes were recorded over the past day.

According to updated information, in general, the enemy launched one missile strike on the positions of our troops and settlements, using one missile, 51 air strikes (using 74 kab), carried out more than 3,000 attacks, 127 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, Ukrainian Air Forces and missile forces and artillery hit three control points of the invaders, one air defense system, two ammunition depots and 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Another plus of 1,260 invaders and 9 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses27.06.24, 07:40 • 21257 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
