The General Staff Confirmed the Hit on the Russian Army's Command Post in the Belgorod Region: Details of the Strike
Kyiv • UNN
On March 18, 2025, Ukrainian forces struck a command post of a unit of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation in the Belgorod region. The facility was used for planning combat operations against Ukraine.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the command post of one of the units of the 20th Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the area of Demydivka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, UNN writes.
On March 18, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the command post of one of the units of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the 20th Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the area of Demydivka, Belgorod region (RF). As a result of the strike, the command post was completely destroyed
This object, as indicated, was used by the enemy for planning and conducting combat operations against units of the Defense Forces in the Sumy region.
"Its liquidation significantly reduces the ability of units of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Federation to operate effectively on the battlefield," the statement said.
"Pilots of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to destroy elements of the enemy's military infrastructure until it ceases armed aggression against the people of Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized in the General Staff.
