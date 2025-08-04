General Staff confirmed the hit to the fuel base of Sochi airport in Krasnodar Krai

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the fuel and lubricants base of the Russian "Sochi" airport in the Krasnodar Krai, writes UNN.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the fuel and lubricants base of "Sochi" airport. Yesterday, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, hit the fuel and refueling complex of "Sochi" airport in the Krasnodar Krai. A strong fire broke out on the territory of the facility. - reported the General Staff.

As noted, "it is known that army aviation of the Russian invaders was also stationed at the airfield."

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the enemy's military-economic potential and stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. To be continued…" - emphasized the General Staff.

