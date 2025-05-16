General Staff: a third of the fighting at the front today is in one direction

A third of the 61 battles since the beginning of the current day at the front took place in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on May 16, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are deterring the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 61 combat clashes have taken place - reported in the General Staff.

Today, communities of border settlements, in particular Dmytrivka, Studenok, Myropilske, Chuikivka, Oleksandrivka of Sumy region; Tymofiyivka of Kharkiv region, were affected by enemy artillery fire, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk, and another enemy attack is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defenses towards Kolisnykivka and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Kolodyazi and towards Olhivka, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna. One battle is still ongoing.

One enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction, in the area of Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack in the area of Chasovoy Yar, and one battle is still ongoing near Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 assault operations in the area of Toretsk and towards Diliivka, Katerynivka and Novospaske. Six battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoolesandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 15 enemy attacks, and six battles are still ongoing. The settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novoukrainka and Shevchenko Pershe were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Shevchenko, Novoselka and towards Bahatyr and Zelene Pole. The Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy assaults, and two more attacks are ongoing.

At the same time, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka, Novoukrainka and Dachne.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, Malinivka, Vysoke and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki and Mali Shcherbaki.

The settlement of Novodarivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

"Seven combat clashes have taken place in the Kursk direction since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping eight guided air bombs, and also carried out 101 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In the remaining directions, as indicated, - without significant changes.

