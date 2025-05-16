General Staff: a third of the fighting at the front today is in one direction

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM • 13167 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20579 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 24226 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67234 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58440 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57794 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157077 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171064 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149314 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 182999 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
86%
749mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 48725 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 70845 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 82765 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 17344 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 48491 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 250189 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 241386 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 302917 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 365877 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 419370 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49158 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71485 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 79949 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 117540 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 141933 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Guardian

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

General Staff: a third of the fighting at the front today is in one direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

Since the beginning of the day, 61 combat clashes have taken place, a third of which are in the Pokrovsky direction. The Defense Forces are restraining the enemy in the main directions of the front.

General Staff: a third of the fighting at the front today is in one direction

A third of the 61 battles since the beginning of the current day at the front took place in the Pokrovsky direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 4 p.m. on May 16, UNN writes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are deterring the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with missile, air and artillery strikes. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 61 combat clashes have taken place

- reported in the General Staff.

Today, communities of border settlements, in particular Dmytrivka, Studenok, Myropilske, Chuikivka, Oleksandrivka of Sumy region; Tymofiyivka of Kharkiv region, were affected by enemy artillery fire, as indicated.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk, and another enemy attack is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defenses towards Kolisnykivka and Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Kolodyazi and towards Olhivka, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna. One battle is still ongoing.

One enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversky direction, in the area of Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack in the area of Chasovoy Yar, and one battle is still ongoing near Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 assault operations in the area of Toretsk and towards Diliivka, Katerynivka and Novospaske. Six battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoolesandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and towards the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Nova Poltavka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 15 enemy attacks, and six battles are still ongoing. The settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novoukrainka and Shevchenko Pershe were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Shevchenko, Novoselka and towards Bahatyr and Zelene Pole. The Defense Forces successfully repelled nine enemy assaults, and two more attacks are ongoing.

At the same time, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novodarivka, Novoukrainka and Dachne.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, Malinivka, Vysoke and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki and Mali Shcherbaki.

The settlement of Novodarivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

"Seven combat clashes have taken place in the Kursk direction since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping eight guided air bombs, and also carried out 101 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In the remaining directions, as indicated, - without significant changes.

Enemy losses: minus 1100 Russians and dozens of pieces of equipment per day16.05.25, 08:06 • 4760 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$64.76
Bitcoin
$103,989.10
S&P 500
$5,921.13
Tesla
$347.68
Газ TTF
$35.22
Золото
$3,183.06
Ethereum
$2,605.83