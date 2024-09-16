General Staff: 99 battles have already taken place at the front, the hottest is in the Kurakhove direction, the enemy has dropped 15 Russian KABs in Kursk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114221 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116896 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190519 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149291 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150526 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141922 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194461 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183688 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43541 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70664 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66872 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 39945 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 46192 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194454 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210658 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199063 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148086 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147488 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151708 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142734 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159248 views
Actual
General Staff: 99 battles have already taken place at the front, the hottest is in the Kurakhove direction, the enemy has dropped 15 Russian KABs in Kursk region

General Staff: 99 battles have already taken place at the front, the hottest is in the Kurakhove direction, the enemy has dropped 15 Russian KABs in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24864 views

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 99 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy attacked 26 times. Russia also launched air strikes in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, and the enemy has already dropped 15 Russian KABs in the Kursk region today.

The hottest spot today is in the Kurakhove direction, and 99 battles have already taken place on the frontline today, the enemy has already dropped 15 Russian KABs in the Kursk region today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 16 September, UNN reports.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are disrupting the enemy's insidious plans, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment. In total, 99 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the border settlements of Sumy and of Chernihiv regions suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Vovkivka, Nova Sloboda, Velyka Berizka, Porokhon and Hremyach were shelled by enemy artillery. The invaders carried out air strikes in the areas of Shalygino, Nova Sloboda, Rivers and Novomykolaivka, dropping 11 bombs.

"Also, today the enemy has already dropped 15 Russian UAVs on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff noted.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy carried out seven assault attacks near Sinkivka and Lozova. Three engagements ended, four more are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invading army attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Lozova, Bilohorivka and in the Serebryansky forest. Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks, six more are ongoing. The enemy also conducted air strikes on Novoyehorivka and Kucherivka.

In the Siverskiy sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked once in the area of Ivano-Daryivka during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made four assault attacks. Ukrainian defense forces stopped two Russian attacks near Chasovyi Yar, two more attacks are ongoing in the area of Vasyukivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked 12 times near Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizne. Nine of the battles ended without success for the occupiers, and three more are ongoing. Shcherbynivka is suffering from enemy air strikes, with nine drones dropped on it so far.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Krasny Yar. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and have repelled 20 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Kurakhove direction was the hottest today - the enemy attacked 26 times in the direction of Ukrayinske, Tsukurine, Zhelanne Pershne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Nineteen battles are over, seven are ongoing.

In the Vremivsky direction, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops five times near Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Kostyantynivka. Two of the enemy's assaults were repelled, and three firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, and conducts air strikes.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders twice tried to force our units out of their positions. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

"The situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly," the General Staff reported.

General Staff: 173 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector16.09.24, 08:39 • 18565 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

Contact us about advertising