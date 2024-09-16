General Staff: 99 battles have already taken place at the front, the hottest is in the Kurakhove direction, the enemy has dropped 15 Russian KABs in Kursk region

The hottest spot today is in the Kurakhove direction, and 99 battles have already taken place on the frontline today, the enemy has already dropped 15 Russian KABs in the Kursk region today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 16 September, UNN reports.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Instead, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are disrupting the enemy's insidious plans, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment. In total, 99 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day - reported the General Staff.

As indicated, the border settlements of Sumy and of Chernihiv regions suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Vovkivka, Nova Sloboda, Velyka Berizka, Porokhon and Hremyach were shelled by enemy artillery. The invaders carried out air strikes in the areas of Shalygino, Nova Sloboda, Rivers and Novomykolaivka, dropping 11 bombs.

"Also, today the enemy has already dropped 15 Russian UAVs on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff noted.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy carried out seven assault attacks near Sinkivka and Lozova. Three engagements ended, four more are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invading army attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Lozova, Bilohorivka and in the Serebryansky forest. Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks, six more are ongoing. The enemy also conducted air strikes on Novoyehorivka and Kucherivka.

In the Siverskiy sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked once in the area of Ivano-Daryivka during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made four assault attacks. Ukrainian defense forces stopped two Russian attacks near Chasovyi Yar, two more attacks are ongoing in the area of Vasyukivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked 12 times near Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizne. Nine of the battles ended without success for the occupiers, and three more are ongoing. Shcherbynivka is suffering from enemy air strikes, with nine drones dropped on it so far.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Krasny Yar. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and have repelled 20 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Kurakhove direction was the hottest today - the enemy attacked 26 times in the direction of Ukrayinske, Tsukurine, Zhelanne Pershne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Nineteen battles are over, seven are ongoing.

In the Vremivsky direction, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops five times near Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Kostyantynivka. Two of the enemy's assaults were repelled, and three firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, and conducts air strikes.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders twice tried to force our units out of their positions. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

"The situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly," the General Staff reported.

