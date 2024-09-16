General Staff: 173 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

Over the past day, 173 combat engagements took place on the frontline, most of them - almost a quarter - in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on September 16, UNN reports.

In total, 173 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 77 air strikes, including 117 missile strikes. In addition, they fired 3,888 times, 114 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of invaders' personnel, weapons and military equipment.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to assault once in the area of Vovchansk. Enemy aircraft also conducted attacks with anti-aircraft gunships on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Ruska Lozova.

In the Kupyansk sector, 20 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 24 times. They tried to break into our defense near Druzhelyubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and Novosadove.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assault attacks by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Ivano-Daryivka. Enemy aircraft actively targeted the communities of Siversk, Mykolaivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Stupochok and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air, carried out 16 attacks near Druzhba, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Ukrainske, Dolyna, Katerynivka, Selidove and Zhelannyi Druhyi.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made 10 assaults on our positions in the areas of Vodiane, Katerynivka, Solodke and Makarivka. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupants attacked in the direction of Novodarivka.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders tried to force our units out of their positions eight times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear, the General Staff emphasized.

russia lost 1060 soldiers per day, total losses reached 634860