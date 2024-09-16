General Staff: 173 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114230 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116901 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190527 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149295 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150529 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141924 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194467 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112329 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183691 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104951 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 43604 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 70721 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 70721 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 66943 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 40011 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 46313 views

03:40 AM • 46313 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190527 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 190527 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194467 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194467 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 183691 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 210667 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199071 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199071 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148089 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148089 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147490 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151710 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142736 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142736 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159251 views
General Staff: 173 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

General Staff: 173 combat engagements on the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 18565 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18565 views

Over the last day, 173 combat engagements took place, almost a quarter of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy carried out 77 air strikes and fired 3,888 times, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

Over the past day, 173 combat engagements took place on the frontline, most of them - almost a quarter - in the Kurakhove sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on September 16, UNN reports.

In total, 173 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 77 air strikes, including 117 missile strikes. In addition, they fired 3,888 times, 114 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of invaders' personnel, weapons and military equipment.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to assault once in the area of Vovchansk. Enemy aircraft also conducted attacks with anti-aircraft gunships on residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Ruska Lozova.

In the Kupyansk sector, 20 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka and Lozova.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 24 times. They tried to break into our defense near Druzhelyubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and Novosadove.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assault attacks by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Ivano-Daryivka. Enemy aircraft actively targeted the communities of Siversk, Mykolaivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Stupochok and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air, carried out 16 attacks near Druzhba, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Ukrainske, Dolyna, Katerynivka, Selidove and Zhelannyi Druhyi.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made 10 assaults on our positions in the areas of Vodiane, Katerynivka, Solodke and Makarivka. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupants attacked in the direction of Novodarivka.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian invaders tried to force our units out of their positions eight times. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

"The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear, the General Staff emphasized.

russia lost 1060 soldiers per day, total losses reached 63486016.09.24, 07:25 • 23753 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

