Over the past day, the terrorist country has lost 1060 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/16/24:

- Personnel: 634860 (+1060).

- Tanks: 8683 (+3).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17071 (+8).

- Artillery systems: 18123 (+14).

- RSVP: 1187 (+1).

- Air defense means: 947.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 15263 (+29).

- Cruise missiles: 2592.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24712 (+28).

- Special equipment: 3090 (+6).

