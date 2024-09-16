russia lost 1060 soldiers per day, total losses reached 634860
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy country lost 1060 soldiers over the past day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war amount to 634,860 people, 8683 tanks, 17071 infantry fighting vehicles and other equipment.
Over the past day, the terrorist country has lost 1060 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/16/24:
- Personnel: 634860 (+1060).
- Tanks: 8683 (+3).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17071 (+8).
- Artillery systems: 18123 (+14).
- RSVP: 1187 (+1).
- Air defense means: 947.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 15263 (+29).
- Cruise missiles: 2592.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24712 (+28).
- Special equipment: 3090 (+6).
Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 131 combat engagements in the frontline, main enemy's efforts are concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff15.09.24, 00:01 • 22437 views