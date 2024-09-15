Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 131 combat engagements in the frontline, main enemy's efforts are concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

There were 131 combat engagements in the frontline. Today, the enemy focused its main efforts on the Pokrovske direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the terrorist state has carried out 63 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 83 UAVs. In addition, the invaders used 580 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,300 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: terrorists made 3 assaults in the areas of Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: the invaders attacked 17 times near the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka, Lozova and Sinkivka. So far, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 14 offensives. In addition, three firefights are ongoing.

In the Limansk sector: the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Cherneshchyna, Serebryanka and Terny. At the moment, 5 firefights are ongoing.

In Siverske: the aggressor tried 13 times to push the Ukrainian troops out of their positions in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attempts of the occupants to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Andriivka.

In Toretsk: the enemy attacked 11 times near Druzhba, Dachne, Nelipivka and Toretsk. However, the fighting is still ongoing in six locations.

In Pokrovske: enemy forces conducted 41 attacks, with the highest activity in the area of Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelenyi Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 36 attacks, and 5 more firefights are ongoing.

In Kurakhove: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks. The invaders tried to advance near Selidove, Ukrayinske, Krasnohorivka, Dolyna, Zhelenyi Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Zhelenyi Pervyi. The battle near Katerynivka continues.

In Vremivske: terrorists attacked 4 times in the direction of Vodyane, Zolota Niva and Vuhledar. Ukrainian defenders stopped 3 enemy attacks, another attack in the area of Vuhledar is ongoing.

In Orikhivske: the enemy struck with unguided aerial missiles at the settlements of Pyatikhatky and Lobkove.

In Prydniprovske: russians unsuccessfully conducted 8 assaults.

