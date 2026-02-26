General Staff: 206 combat engagements occurred at the front, the enemy used over 4,000 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, 206 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 4070 kamikaze drones and carried out 2308 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

According to updated information, the enemy launched two missile strikes, used 43 missiles, 54 air strikes, dropped 180 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4070 kamikaze drones and carried out 2308 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 86 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including four from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 13 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Pishchane, Kruhle, Nesterne, Chuhunivka and in the directions of Zelene, Okhrimivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the area of Kruhliakivka and towards Kurylivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 13 attacks, towards Chervonyi Stav, Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, Lyman and in the area of Zarichne, Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled eight attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 21 times in the area of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Novoplatonivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 41 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Filiia and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 139 occupiers and wounded 30; destroyed 39 unmanned aerial vehicles, two units of automotive and two units of special equipment, a fuel and lubricants depot. A tank, two units of automotive and three units of special equipment, 53 shelters of enemy personnel were hit.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked eight times in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Zlahoda and towards Verbove and Vyshneve. The settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Malomykhailivka, Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Huliaipole and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne. Three more attacks are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Tersianka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Kopani.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far. The settlements of Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Veselianka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

Russian forces lost 1360 soldiers and 681 UAVs in a day - General Staff