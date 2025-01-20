General Staff: 189 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector

189 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, UNN reports.

The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 189 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 40 air strikes, dropping 59 drones. In addition, it conducted over five thousand attacks, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,832 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two enemy air defense facilities," the report says.

The situation is reportedly as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk three times.

In the Kupyansk sector, 13 militants' attacks took place yesterday. Our troops repelled enemy assaults near Stroyivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kutkivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to break into our defense near Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Novosadove, Zarichne, Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and in Serebryany Forest.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske, repelling two attacks in total.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked seven times in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near the localities of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 89 aggressor's assault actions towards Zelene Pole, Oleksandropil, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Novotroitske, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka over the past day. Moreover, the enemy actively used aviation in the area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces once near Novoandriivka.

Defense forces are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory, successfully repelling two enemy offensives in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Hulyaypilsky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 16 drones, and fired 416 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 invaders' assault attacks," the report says.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

