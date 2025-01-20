Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 1690 militants of terrorist country over 24 hours - General Staff

The invaders lost 1690 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the aggressor for the period from 24.02.22 to 20.01.25:

- Personnel: 820 430 (+1690).

- Tanks: 9821 (+10).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20454 (+42).

- Artillery systems: 22074 (+19).

- RSVP: 1262.

- Air defense systems: 1049 (+3).

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 22768 (+153).

- Cruise missiles: 3051.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 34488 (+87).

- Special equipment: 3706 (+6).

