“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102296 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102810 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110801 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135343 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104525 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138048 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113501 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117027 views

General Staff: 180 attacks took place at the front in different directions, most of them in Pokrovske

General Staff: 180 attacks took place at the front in different directions, most of them in Pokrovske

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 65407 views

There were 180 combat engagements in the frontline, including 88 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy also actively attacked in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Toretsk sectors.

Since the beginning of the day, 180 firefights took place. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants carried out air strikes near the towns of Vovchansk and Vovchansky Khutory, and terrorists attacked three times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , the aggressor attacked 30 times in the areas of Stroyivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kutkivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the invaders stormed 18 times near Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Novosadove, Zarichne, Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and in Serebryany forestry

In the Northern sector, the enemy conducted two offensives in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 attempts by enemy troops to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 19 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Defense forces are steadily holding back the attack.

In the Pokrovsk sector, terrorists carried out 88 attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Oleksandropil, Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Nadiya, Novotroyitske, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made 13 attacks in the directions of Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, two enemy attacks failed.

125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, Pokrovsk sector is the hottest - General Staff19.01.25, 17:42 • 31424 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War

Contact us about advertising