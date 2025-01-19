General Staff: 180 attacks took place at the front in different directions, most of them in Pokrovske

Since the beginning of the day, 180 firefights took place. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants carried out air strikes near the towns of Vovchansk and Vovchansky Khutory, and terrorists attacked three times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , the aggressor attacked 30 times in the areas of Stroyivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Kutkivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the invaders stormed 18 times near Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Novosadove, Zarichne, Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and in Serebryany forestry

In the Northern sector, the enemy conducted two offensives in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 7 attempts by enemy troops to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 19 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Defense forces are steadily holding back the attack.

In the Pokrovsk sector, terrorists carried out 88 attacks in the areas of Zelene Pole, Oleksandropil, Vodyane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Nadiya, Novotroyitske, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy made 13 attacks in the directions of Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, two enemy attacks failed.

125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, Pokrovsk sector is the hottest - General Staff