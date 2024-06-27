General Staff: 119 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Toretsk, Pokrovske and Kurakhove areas remained the hottest spots
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Kurakhivka remained the hottest areas throughout the day.
There were 119 combat engagements in the frontline. Toretsk, Pokrovske and Kurakhivske remained the hottest areas during the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
During the day, the enemy launched six missile strikes (eight missiles in total) and 43 air strikes (a total of 56 drones) at the territory of Ukraine, and used 458 kamikaze drones. It fired 2,863 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons
Situation on the routes
In Kharkiv sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 enemy assaults in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi and Sotnytsia Kozachka.
In Kupyanske: 10 firefights took place. Defense forces repelled all attacks in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka.
In the Limansk sector: the enemy tried 8 times to break through the Ukrainian defense in the areas of Kopanky, Nevske, Makiivka, Terny and Torske. So far, 4 attacks have been repelled, but fighting continues.
In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 occupants' attacks near Spirne, Rozdolivka and Vyymka.
In Kramatorsk: the invaders tried 6 times to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions in the area of Chasovyi Yar. 3 attacks have been repelled, but other battles are still ongoing.
In Toretsk: the enemy tried 26 times to storm the positions of the defenders in the areas of Druzhba, Zalizne, Pivnichne, Toretsk and New York. One battle is still ongoing.
In Pokrovske: the situation remains tense. The occupants attacked in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka and Umanske. In total, 27 attacks have taken place so far, and one is ongoing.
In Kurakhove: enemy forces attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times. Two firefights are still ongoing.
In Vremivske: enemy attacked in the area of Kostyantynivka. Two attacks were repelled, one firefight is ongoing.
In Orikhivske: The aggressor's attempt to attack our defenders in the area of Mala Tokmachka was unsuccessful.
In the Prydniprovsk sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks.
There have been more than 100 combat engagements at the front, Russians are actively advancing in two directions - General Staff27.06.24, 19:45 • 34813 views