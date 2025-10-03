Geghset confirmed US military attack on small boat in waters off Venezuela: there are dead

The US Secretary of Defense's statement indicated that the attacked vessel "was engaged in drug smuggling, the people on board were narco-terrorists." UNN reports this with reference to AP.

Details

In international waters off the coast of Venezuela, four people died as a result of a US military strike on a boat suspected of carrying drugs. The attack was coordinated by a recently issued order from US President Donald Trump.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed on Friday that he had ordered a fourth strike on a small boat in waters off Venezuela.

It should be noted that US forces have repeatedly attacked boats suspected of carrying drugs in recent weeks. As a result of these actions, 17 people died, all of whom Trump called "terrorists."

Recall

Donald Trump set a new deadline for Hamas: the group must agree to a peace deal for the Gaza Strip by midnight Sunday.

In September, US President Donald Trump, on the social network Truth Social, threatened the Venezuelan government, stating that the country must take back all prisoners being expelled from US territory.

