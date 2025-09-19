$41.250.05
Exclusive
12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Gas pipeline damaged and flooded near Kupyansk, through which Russians broke through - OC "North"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Russians tried to penetrate Kupyansk through a damaged and flooded gas pipeline. Most of the boats used by the occupiers to cross the Oskil River have been destroyed.

Gas pipeline damaged and flooded near Kupyansk, through which Russians broke through - OC "North"

The gas pipeline through which the Russians tried to penetrate Kupyansk was damaged and flooded. The situation remains very tense, as Kupyansk is an important target for the Russians, reported the operational command "North", writes UNN.

Details

The occupiers accumulated forces near Radkivka and Holubivka; the gas pipeline was damaged and flooded

- the military's report says.

It is also reported that attempts by the Russians to cross the Oskil River by boat were unsuccessful. Most of the boats were destroyed by artillery, mortars, and FPV drones.

In addition, the Russians continue to resort to small group tactics, often disguising themselves in civilian clothes.

Small groups of infantry are operating, often in civilian clothes - another war crime of the Russian Federation

 - the report says.

It is reported that units fighting as part of the "North" troop grouping are conducting counter-sabotage measures, blocking and destroying the occupiers in forests, dacha areas, and on the outskirts of the city. Prisoners testify to the lack of clear battle order among the invaders.

The fighting is dynamic - it is premature to spread claims of their "full control"

- the military reported.

Context

Russian troops are increasingly using Soviet gas transportation infrastructure as underground routes for personnel movement on the front line.

According to reports from both sides, the latest incident was recorded near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, where Russian soldiers tried to advance through a gas pipeline under the Oskil River.

Alona Utkina

War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk