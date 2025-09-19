Gas pipeline damaged and flooded near Kupyansk, through which Russians broke through - OC "North"
Kyiv • UNN
Russians tried to penetrate Kupyansk through a damaged and flooded gas pipeline. Most of the boats used by the occupiers to cross the Oskil River have been destroyed.
The gas pipeline through which the Russians tried to penetrate Kupyansk was damaged and flooded. The situation remains very tense, as Kupyansk is an important target for the Russians, reported the operational command "North", writes UNN.
Details
The occupiers accumulated forces near Radkivka and Holubivka; the gas pipeline was damaged and flooded
It is also reported that attempts by the Russians to cross the Oskil River by boat were unsuccessful. Most of the boats were destroyed by artillery, mortars, and FPV drones.
In addition, the Russians continue to resort to small group tactics, often disguising themselves in civilian clothes.
Small groups of infantry are operating, often in civilian clothes - another war crime of the Russian Federation
It is reported that units fighting as part of the "North" troop grouping are conducting counter-sabotage measures, blocking and destroying the occupiers in forests, dacha areas, and on the outskirts of the city. Prisoners testify to the lack of clear battle order among the invaders.
The fighting is dynamic - it is premature to spread claims of their "full control"
Context
Russian troops are increasingly using Soviet gas transportation infrastructure as underground routes for personnel movement on the front line.
According to reports from both sides, the latest incident was recorded near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, where Russian soldiers tried to advance through a gas pipeline under the Oskil River.