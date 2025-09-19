Gas pipeline damaged and flooded near Kupyansk, through which Russians broke through - OC "North"

The gas pipeline through which the Russians tried to penetrate Kupyansk was damaged and flooded. The situation remains very tense, as Kupyansk is an important target for the Russians, reported the operational command "North", writes UNN.

Details

The occupiers accumulated forces near Radkivka and Holubivka; the gas pipeline was damaged and flooded - the military's report says.

It is also reported that attempts by the Russians to cross the Oskil River by boat were unsuccessful. Most of the boats were destroyed by artillery, mortars, and FPV drones.

In addition, the Russians continue to resort to small group tactics, often disguising themselves in civilian clothes.

Small groups of infantry are operating, often in civilian clothes - another war crime of the Russian Federation - the report says.

It is reported that units fighting as part of the "North" troop grouping are conducting counter-sabotage measures, blocking and destroying the occupiers in forests, dacha areas, and on the outskirts of the city. Prisoners testify to the lack of clear battle order among the invaders.

The fighting is dynamic - it is premature to spread claims of their "full control" - the military reported.

Context

Russian troops are increasingly using Soviet gas transportation infrastructure as underground routes for personnel movement on the front line.

According to reports from both sides, the latest incident was recorded near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, where Russian soldiers tried to advance through a gas pipeline under the Oskil River.