Gas and Nuclear Technologies: Ukraine and US Plan Energy Agreement - Shmyhal

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the parties discussed prospects for energy partnership between the countries. They agreed to work on a future Energy Deal. In particular, cooperation is planned in the following areas:

supply of American liquefied natural gas. The most effective tool for this is the Vertical Gas Corridor - an already existing route whose capacity can be further expanded;

use of the Ukrainian gas transmission system and underground gas storage facilities. Strategic partnership in this area can provide additional opportunities for the US to supply LNG to the region, especially given the expected gradual phase-out of Russian gas;

nuclear energy. Cooperation with the US in the nuclear sector is of strategic importance for Ukraine, especially in the field of implementing advanced American technologies. Ukraine is interested in solutions from the American nuclear sector.

"Grateful to the United States for extremely important support!" - Shmyhal wrote.

Recall

Ukraine and the United States discussed the introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia, particularly in nuclear energy, as well as prospects for deepening cooperation in the gas and nuclear sectors to strengthen the energy security of Ukraine and Europe.

