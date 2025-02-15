G7 links new sanctions against Russia to its participation in peace talks - Reuters

On Saturday, February 15, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries agreed to continue working together to achieve a lasting peace agreement for Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and linked future sanctions against Russia to Moscow's "good faith" participation in the negotiations. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

"Any new, additional sanctions after February should be linked to whether the Russian Federation makes real, good faith efforts to end the war against Ukraine, which will ensure Ukraine's long-term security and stability as a sovereign, independent country," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement following a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The G7, which also includes France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, the UK and the EU, emphasized their readiness to work together to help achieve a lasting peace and "the need to develop credible security guarantees to prevent war from breaking out again.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to come to the negotiating table not to end the war, but to reach a ceasefire agreement that would lift certain international sanctions against Russia and allow its military to regroup.

