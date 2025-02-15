G7 links new sanctions against Russia to its participation in peace talks - Reuters

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 5308 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 49257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 73394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105868 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75527 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117488 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101079 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153379 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110129 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87937 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 55107 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83941 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105868 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117488 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153379 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144040 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176374 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 43335 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83941 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134263 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136170 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164420 views
G7 links new sanctions against Russia to its participation in peace talks - Reuters

G7 links new sanctions against Russia to its participation in peace talks - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24540 views

G7 ministers agree to work together on a peace agreement for Ukraine with security guarantees. New sanctions against Russia will depend on its “good faith” participation in negotiations to end the war.

On Saturday, February 15, the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven  countries agreed to continue working together to achieve a lasting peace agreement for Ukraine with reliable security guarantees and linked future sanctions against Russia to Moscow's "good faith" participation in the negotiations. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

"Any new, additional sanctions after February should be linked to whether the Russian Federation makes real, good faith efforts to end the war against Ukraine, which will ensure Ukraine's long-term security and stability as a sovereign, independent country," the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement following a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The G7, which also includes France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, the UK and the EU, emphasized their readiness to work together to help achieve a lasting peace and "the need to develop credible security guarantees to prevent war from breaking out again.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to come to the negotiating table not to end the war, but to reach a ceasefire agreement that would lift certain international sanctions against Russia and allow its military to regroup. 

Zelenskyy: Putin wants negotiations not to end the war, but to pause and lift sanctions15.02.25, 10:45 • 24353 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
germanyGermany
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

