Funicular murder: Prosecutor General Kravchenko denied Kosov provided medical assistance to the teenager

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, during a court hearing in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at a capital funicular station, stated that the accused only imitated providing first aid to the 16-year-old teenager he killed, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

To deem inadmissible the defense's comment asserting that Kosov allegedly provided medical assistance to Maksym Materukhin. I consider it necessary to draw the court's attention to the fact that more than a minute passed from the moment the bodily injuries were sustained until the accused's actions aimed at creating the illusion of providing medical assistance, during which time the child had already died. - Kravchenko reported.

Currently, the court has moved to the stage of judicial debates between the prosecution and defense.

Addition

At today's session, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv repeatedly interrogated witnesses in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. Witnesses confirmed the accused's inadequate behavior and his threats to the victim.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded Kosov in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation. On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the accused's actions based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

