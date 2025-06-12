Fulbright Board Resigns in Protest of Trump Administration Interference

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
11:23 AM • 12039 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
10:59 AM • 21869 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
10:38 AM • 23140 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
10:04 AM • 37262 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
June 11, 04:32 PM • 75188 views
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 11, 01:57 PM • 143302 views
“Inefficient and non-transparent”: political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Exclusive
June 11, 12:47 PM • 132281 views
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Exclusive
June 11, 12:09 PM • 125744 views
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Exclusive
June 11, 07:03 AM • 123127 views
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
June 11, 07:00 AM • 106260 views
Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+18°
4m/s
58%
748mm
Popular news
Zelensky: Ukrainians are not firewood thrown into the fireJune 12, 03:48 AM • 80230 views
"Peaceful" negotiations: the Kremlin is trying to prove the insignificance of Ukraine as a state - ISWJune 12, 04:46 AM • 77836 views
Rubio, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Russians on Russia DayJune 12, 06:15 AM • 103152 views
Passenger plane of Air India crashed in India: what is known08:59 AM • 44747 views
Plane crash in India: MFA is checking whether there were Ukrainians on board09:43 AM • 37896 views
Publications
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules10:12 AM • 37514 views
Dreams Step MP Kuzminykh: how to build a business with the help of assistantsJune 11, 04:11 PM • 144437 views
Sleight of hand and no fraud, or how to save the profits of drug manufacturersJune 11, 11:05 AM • 211638 views
Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive
June 11, 06:29 AM • 245773 views
The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerousJune 10, 04:21 PM • 211449 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
United Kingdom
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros09:57 AM • 25989 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 79555 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 105916 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 110480 views
Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"June 10, 01:35 PM • 132702 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Il-78

Fulbright Board Resigns in Protest of Trump Administration Interference

Kyiv • UNN

 • 586 views

All members of the Fulbright Scholarship Board have resigned, accusing the Trump administration of interfering with the program. They stressed that this violates academic independence and the Fulbright-Hays Act.

Fulbright Board Resigns in Protest of Trump Administration Interference

All 12 members of the Fulbright Scholarship Board have resigned, accusing the administration of US President Donald Trump of illegally interfering with the student, academic and artistic exchange program, canceling approved scholarships and violating the Board's powers. According to the members, the actions of the US government contradict the nearly 80-year bipartisan tradition of academic independence, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

On Tuesday, June 10, all 12 members of the Fulbright Scholarship Board for foreign students resigned, stating that the Trump administration "usurped the Board's authority" and refused to grant scholarships to a "significant" number of selected fellows, the statement said.

- the statement said.

The board of directors resigned in an open letter, calling the actions of the Trump administration "unprecedented" and "unacceptable under the law."

The Board argued that the current administration has not only denied Fulbright scholarships to individuals selected by the board for the 2025-2026 academic year, but that it is currently subjecting 1,200 foreign Fulbright recipients to an "unauthorized review process" and may reject even more applications.

The Board also stated that this is contrary to the Fulbright-Hayes Act, which gives the board the power to finally approve applicants.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The Board stated that the Trump administration's interference is contrary to the "bipartisan" history of the program.

Under the administrations of both Democrats and Republicans, the Board has adhered to the law, acting independently within its statutory authority 

– the council said.

Implementing policies and ideological mandates in the Fulbright program violates the letter and spirit of the law that Congress so wisely established nearly eight decades ago

 - they added there.

The Board also stated that it has "repeatedly" raised its legal objections with senior administration officials, but they have "refused to acknowledge or respond to them."

As noted in the publication, this is the latest example of the Trump administration's attempts to reorganize higher education anywhere it has influence.

Let's add

The Fulbright Program is a prestigious international exchange program funded by the US government that allows students, academics, artists, and professionals from different countries to study, teach, and conduct research in the US, as well as exchange knowledge and experience.

Harvard in talks with universities about admitting students affected by Donald Trump's visa restrictions09.06.25, 14:38 • 3312 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9