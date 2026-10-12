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Fuel prices at filling stations on October 12: where fuel has become more expensive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

At Ukrnafta, A-95 Energy gasoline increased in price to UAH 91.90, while gas rose to UAH 44.90. KLO, WOG, OKKO, SOCAR, and UPG did not change their prices.

Fuel prices at filling stations on October 12: where fuel has become more expensive

On October 12, some Ukrainian fuel station networks revised their fuel prices. UNN reports which ones increased their prices and which operators kept them at the previous level.

Details

The most noticeable price changes occurred in the Ukrnafta and BRSM-Nafta networks. At the latter, autogas became 19 kopecks cheaper per liter, while the price of A-95 gasoline and diesel fuel increased by up to UAH 1 per liter.

At Ukrnafta, A-95 Energy gasoline increased by UAH 3 to UAH 91.90 per liter. Autogas also increased in price, now costing UAH 44.90 per liter. At the same time, standard A-95 gasoline and other products remained unchanged.

The KLO, WOG, OKKO, SOCAR, and UPG networks did not change their prices that day.

Fuel prices at gas stations on October 12

OKKO:

  • Pulls 100 gasoline: UAH 102.90;
    • Pulls 95 gasoline: UAH 95.90;
      • A-95 Euro gasoline: UAH 92.90;
        • Pulls diesel fuel: UAH 102.90;
          • Euro diesel fuel: UAH 99.90;
            • gas: UAH 47.90.

              WOG:

              • 100 gasoline: UAH 102.90;
                • 95 gasoline (Mustang): UAH 95.90;
                  • 95 Euro gasoline: UAH 92.90;
                    • Mustang diesel fuel: UAH 102.90;
                      • Euro-5 diesel fuel: UAH 99.90;
                        • gas: UAH 48.90.

                          SOCAR:

                          • NANO 100 gasoline: UAH 105.00;
                            • NANO 95 gasoline: UAH 98.90;
                              • A-95 gasoline: UAH 95.90;
                                • NANO Extro diesel fuel: UAH 105.00;
                                  • NANO diesel fuel: UAH 104.00;
                                    • gas: UAH 48.90.

                                      "Ukrnafta":

                                      • 95 gasoline (Energy): UAH 91.90 (+UAH 3);
                                        • A-95 gasoline: UAH 88.90;
                                          • A-92 gasoline: UAH 86.90;
                                            • diesel fuel (Energy): UAH 99.90;
                                              • diesel fuel: UAH 97.90;
                                                • gas: UAH 44.90 (+UAH 1.5).

                                                  UPG:

                                                  • UPG 100 gasoline: UAH 99.90;
                                                    • UPG 95 gasoline: UAH 91.90;
                                                      • A-95 gasoline: UAH 88.90;
                                                        • upgDIESEL diesel fuel: UAH 99.90;
                                                          • EURO DIESEL fuel: UAH 97.90;
                                                            • gas: UAH 45.90.

                                                              To remind you

                                                              An expert explained how fuel prices are formed in Ukraine and what they depend on. The purchase price of the resource may reach UAH 68 per liter.

                                                              Alla Kiosak

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