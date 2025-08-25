Fuel crisis in Russia spreads: Kuril Islands left without AI-92 gasoline for the public

The fuel crisis continues to unfold in Russian regions. After shortages in Primorye, Transbaikalia, and annexed Crimea, the gasoline shortage has reached the Kuril Islands. There, the sale of AI-92 gasoline to the public has been completely stopped, leaving it only for official needs. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

Konstantin Istomin, head of the Kuril district of the Sakhalin region, said that there is only enough gasoline on the islands for special transport. Ordinary motorists were left with nothing, as the sale of fuel was temporarily stopped.

According to the official, a new batch is expected to arrive in the near future, but he did not name the exact volumes. Before this, restrictions were already in effect in the Kurils: locals were allowed to buy no more than 10 liters of gasoline per person.

Fuel problems have become systemic: in the Primorsky Krai, kilometer-long queues recently formed at gas stations, in Transbaikalia, gasoline began to be dispensed by coupons, and serious interruptions were also recorded in Crimea.

The crisis in the Russian fuel sector is acquiring a nationwide scale, leaving entire regions without the most popular type of gasoline.

Recall

The fuel crisis is deepening in the regions of the Russian Federation, leading to restrictions on gasoline sales in the regions. The Russian authorities are urgently purchasing fuel from Belarus to meet demand.