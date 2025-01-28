FSB agents who were preparing a missile attack on the airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were detained

An FSB agent group that was “hunting” for fighter planes and combat helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN wrote.

Details

As a result of a special operation near one of the military airfields of Ukraine, 2 Russian agents were detained “red-handed”, taking pictures of the take-off of a domestic F-16 - , the statement said.

The defendants were residents of Kremenchuk aged 22 and 21, recruited by an FSB officer, who has already been identified by the SBU.

In particular, the detainees were collecting the exact coordinates of Ukraine's main and reserve airfields and aviation infrastructure facilities so that the enemy could launch missile and drone strikes against them in the future. They also made a text and photo report in which they had to indicate and describe what kind of equipment was located at each of the facilities.

To do this, they were going to travel by shuttle bus to 5 regions of Ukraine. Near each of the potential targets, they planned to rent a house to spy on and film the “target” for several days.

SBU officers exposed both agents at the initial stage of hostile reconnaissance, documented their fruitless visits to several regions and detained them while photographing F-16 fighters - , the statement said.

In addition, the SBU took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces. Mobile phones with evidence of work for the enemy were seized from the detainees.

The defendants are currently in custody without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

For reference

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).

Recall

In Kharkiv, two Russian agents were convicted: a banker who collected coordinates for missile strikes and a woman who wrote texts for a Russian military commander. Both received long prison sentences with confiscation of property.