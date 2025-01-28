FSB agents who were preparing a missile attack on the airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were detained

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 57930 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84074 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105434 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127828 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103132 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113385 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101202 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 39629 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116049 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 45520 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110563 views
02:39 PM • 57930 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127828 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132701 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164935 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154829 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14445 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19386 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110563 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116049 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139398 views
FSB agents who were preparing a missile attack on the airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23591 views

Two residents of Kremenchuk collected coordinates of military airfields for Russian missile strikes. FSB agents planned to spy on aviation infrastructure in 5 regions of Ukraine.

An FSB agent group that was “hunting” for fighter planes and combat helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained.

This was reported by the SBU, UNN wrote.

Details 

As a result of a special operation near one of the military airfields of Ukraine, 2 Russian agents were detained “red-handed”, taking pictures of the take-off of a domestic F-16

- , the statement said.

The defendants were residents of Kremenchuk aged 22 and 21, recruited by an FSB officer, who has already been identified by the SBU.

In particular, the detainees were collecting the exact coordinates of Ukraine's main and reserve airfields and aviation infrastructure facilities so that the enemy could launch missile and drone strikes against them in the future. They also made a text and photo report in which they had to indicate and describe what kind of equipment was located at each of the facilities. 

Image

To do this, they were going to travel by shuttle bus to 5 regions of Ukraine. Near each of the potential targets, they planned to rent a house to spy on and film the “target” for several days. 

SBU officers exposed both agents at the initial stage of hostile reconnaissance, documented their fruitless visits to several regions and detained them while photographing F-16 fighters

- , the statement said.

In addition, the SBU took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces. Mobile phones with evidence of work for the enemy were seized from the detainees.

Image

The defendants are currently in custody without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

For reference

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).

Recall 

In Kharkiv, two Russian agents were convicted: a banker who collected coordinates for missile strikes and a woman who wrote texts for a Russian military commander. Both received long prison sentences with confiscation of property.  

Alina Volianska

Crimes and emergencies
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

