FSB agent group neutralized in Odesa: one of the agents used wigs for conspiracy
The Security Service of Ukraine neutralized in Odesa an agent group of the Russian Federal Security Service consisting of two servicemen and their accomplice, who, on the instructions of the Russian special service, were conducting reconnaissance of air defense systems and secret photography of military facilities.
On the instructions of the Russian secret service, the suspects were reconnoitering the locations of air defense systems that defend Odesa.
To establish the relevant coordinates, the agents systematically traveled around the regional center and its surrounding areas. If they found the "right" objects, they covertly photographed them and marked the corresponding geolocations on Google maps,
It is noted that another task of the enemy group was to covertly install wireless magnetic cameras in the territory of the Odesa seaport. For conspiracy, enemy agents used taxi services, and their accomplice disguised her appearance by constantly changing wigs.
The SBU documented all the facts of the aggressor's reconnaissance and subversive activities in stages and detained a resident of the FSB agent group and his accomplice when they were taking pictures of a military facility.
Another member of the hostile cell, a local resident, was detained in her own home after she conducted reconnaissance near a potential target. The SBU also took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.
During the searches, the detainees' cell phones were seized, which they had purchased separately and used exclusively for communication with the FSB.
SBU investigators served the offenders a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Article 28, Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by an organized group under martial law). The criminals are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment.
