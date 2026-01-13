Frosty weather to prevail: forecaster gives outlook for the near future

In the near future, frosty weather will prevail in Ukraine, on January 14 - from 2 degrees Celsius below zero during the day in the south to 20 degrees Celsius below zero at night in the north, generally without significant precipitation, but with black ice, said forecaster Natalka Didenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"On January 14, frosty weather will persist in Ukraine with air temperatures at night of -10...-15 degrees, in the north -15...-20 degrees. During the day on January 14, -9...-14, in the west -7...-12, in the south -2...-6 degrees are expected," Didenko wrote.

Black ice on the roads.

"Light snow may fall in the center, west, and south. However, generally without significant precipitation tomorrow," the forecaster indicated.

In Kyiv, the nearest night will be -13...-15, tomorrow during the day around -10 degrees. No precipitation, slippery on roads and sidewalks.

"Regarding the nearest synoptic future (...) - frosty weather will prevail," Didenko reported.

According to her, on the prognostic diagram for Kyiv, "it is clearly visible that in the near future, no weakening of the frost is visible."

"This does not mean that tomorrow there will not be some other clarification towards weakening, but we are only 'for' it," she indicated.

