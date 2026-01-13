$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 4280 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 8248 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 15238 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 16244 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 20928 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30937 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47896 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35721 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33925 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59754 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
Exclusive
Frosty weather to prevail: forecaster gives outlook for the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

On January 14, frosty weather will prevail in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from -2 to -20 degrees. Black ice is expected, with no significant precipitation, only light snow is possible in some regions.

Frosty weather to prevail: forecaster gives outlook for the near future

In the near future, frosty weather will prevail in Ukraine, on January 14 - from 2 degrees Celsius below zero during the day in the south to 20 degrees Celsius below zero at night in the north, generally without significant precipitation, but with black ice, said forecaster Natalka Didenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"On January 14, frosty weather will persist in Ukraine with air temperatures at night of -10...-15 degrees, in the north -15...-20 degrees. During the day on January 14, -9...-14, in the west -7...-12, in the south -2...-6 degrees are expected," Didenko wrote.

Black ice on the roads.

"Light snow may fall in the center, west, and south. However, generally without significant precipitation tomorrow," the forecaster indicated.

In Kyiv, the nearest night will be -13...-15, tomorrow during the day around -10 degrees. No precipitation, slippery on roads and sidewalks.

"Regarding the nearest synoptic future (...) - frosty weather will prevail," Didenko reported.

According to her, on the prognostic diagram for Kyiv, "it is clearly visible that in the near future, no weakening of the frost is visible."

"This does not mean that tomorrow there will not be some other clarification towards weakening, but we are only 'for' it," she indicated.

