Frost, wet snow and strong winds — what the weather will be like in Ukraine on November 6

Sharp weather deterioration is expected in Ukraine on November 6 due to the passage of a cold atmospheric front. Rain is forecast in most regions, with wet snow in some areas, strong gusty winds, and daytime temperatures of only +4…+8 °C. This was reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

According to the meteorologist’s forecast, Ukrainians already experienced the first signs of wintry weather last night: temperatures dropped below zero in some regions, while snow fell in the north and northeast of the country.

On Friday, November 6, a cold atmospheric front will cross Ukraine. Most regions are expected to receive precipitation in the form of rain, while in the north and in some central and eastern regions, rain mixed with wet snow is possible.

At the same time, dry weather will prevail in the western regions. Due to the influence of a northern anticyclone, the precipitation will not reach those areas.

Strong northern winds will blow across almost the entire country, with storm-force gusts in some places. As a result, the actual temperature will feel significantly lower, so Ukrainians are advised to dress warmly. Drivers should also take weather conditions into account and not delay replacing summer tires with winter ones.

Weather in Kyiv

Rain is forecast in the capital on November 6, with wet snow in some places. Strong northern winds are also expected. The maximum daytime air temperature will be around +5 °C.

When will warm weather return to Ukraine?

The warming that had previously been forecast after November 10 is being postponed. According to the updated forecast, temperatures are expected to rise approximately on November 15–16.

Therefore, in the coming days, Ukrainians should prepare for cold and windy weather, while the return of warm conditions is expected only in the middle of the month.

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