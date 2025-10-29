$42.080.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM
Frost persists in the Carpathians, with up to 80 cm of snow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

As of the morning of October 29, up to 80 cm of fresh snow was recorded on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. The air temperature was -3°C, visibility – up to 30 m.

Frost persists in the Carpathians, with up to 80 cm of snow

In the highlands of the Carpathians, up to 80 centimeters of snow have fallen in places, mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported on Wednesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

On the morning of October 29, it was cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, visibility up to 30 m. The air temperature reached -3°C. Wind was south-westerly at 15-17 m/s.

Drifts of fresh snow on the summit in places up to 80 cm

- the message says.

First snow fell near Kyiv: what will the weather be like in the capital and region in the coming days19.10.25, 14:54 • 4325 views

Reference

Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Snow in Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains