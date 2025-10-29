Frost persists in the Carpathians, with up to 80 cm of snow

In the highlands of the Carpathians, up to 80 centimeters of snow have fallen in places, mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported on Wednesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

On the morning of October 29, it was cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, visibility up to 30 m. The air temperature reached -3°C. Wind was south-westerly at 15-17 m/s.

Drifts of fresh snow on the summit in places up to 80 cm - the message says.

Reference

Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.