Frost persists in the Carpathians, with up to 80 cm of snow
As of the morning of October 29, up to 80 cm of fresh snow was recorded on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. The air temperature was -3°C, visibility – up to 30 m.
In the highlands of the Carpathians, up to 80 centimeters of snow have fallen in places, mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported on Wednesday on Facebook, writes UNN.
On the morning of October 29, it was cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, visibility up to 30 m. The air temperature reached -3°C. Wind was south-westerly at 15-17 m/s.
Drifts of fresh snow on the summit in places up to 80 cm
Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.