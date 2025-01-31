Frontline approaches Myrnohrad: police call on residents to evacuate

The occupiers are already two kilometers away from Myrnohrad in Donetsk region. Law enforcement officials are calling on the city's residents to evacuate, as Russian troops are turning the city into a scorched desert. This is reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Donetsk region, UNN reports.

The enemy is two kilometers away from Myrnohrad: police call on residents to evacuate. Russian troops are almost close to the city and are turning it into a scorched desert. Neighborhoods on the outskirts are in ruins. The Russians destroyed businesses and bombed the hospital. There is no electricity, drinking water or gas - the statement said.

It is noted that about 3 thousand people still live in Myrnohrad. Law enforcement officers deliver the wounded to hospitals, bring humanitarian aid: food and drinking water. They also feed abandoned animals.

Recall

Kramatorsk in Donetsk region was attacked again this morning by Russian troops.