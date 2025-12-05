$42.180.02
06:15 PM • 5868 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
03:45 PM • 12462 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 15534 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 33400 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 27238 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 30937 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 42685 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 48982 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41652 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 74166 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Front on December 5: 180 battles per day – the enemy's greatest activity on the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 180 combat engagements on December 5, with the greatest activity on the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The occupiers carried out 48 airstrikes, used 4808 kamikaze drones, and conducted 4114 shellings.

Front on December 5: 180 battles per day – the enemy's greatest activity on the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening address that 180 combat engagements took place at the front during the day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely deterring attempts by Russian occupiers to advance, inflicting significant fire damage on them. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the day, Russian troops carried out 48 air strikes, dropped 123 guided aerial bombs, used 4808 kamikaze drones, and conducted 4114 shellings of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and settlements.

Main areas of escalation

The hottest section of the front remains the Pokrovsk direction, where the occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense 48 times. Battles took place in the areas of Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. According to preliminary data, 106 occupiers were neutralized in this direction (58 of them irrevocably), and 31 UAVs and enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works likely attacked by drones: video appeared on social media05.12.25, 21:00 • 2638 views

Kostiantynivka direction: Russians attacked 25 times near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and other villages.

Lyman direction: The aggressor carried out 19 attacks, trying to advance near Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, and Zarichne. Battles are ongoing in three locations.

Approved how the General Staff should reorganize the process: Zelenskyy announced a “good decision” regarding the distribution of people among brigades05.12.25, 22:04 • 924 views

Oleksandrivka direction: The enemy stormed positions 14 times in the areas of Oleksandrogard, Sosnivka, and Pryvilne.

Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction: The enemy stormed positions five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards Izbytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Kupiansk direction: Ukrainian defenders stopped five aggressor attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers also repelled an occupier's assault, despite intense shelling and enemy air strikes.

The General Staff announced a strike on the Syzran oil refinery and a seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Krai05.12.25, 13:22 • 2792 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy