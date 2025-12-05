Front on December 5: 180 battles per day – the enemy's greatest activity on the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening address that 180 combat engagements took place at the front during the day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely deterring attempts by Russian occupiers to advance, inflicting significant fire damage on them. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the day, Russian troops carried out 48 air strikes, dropped 123 guided aerial bombs, used 4808 kamikaze drones, and conducted 4114 shellings of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and settlements.

Main areas of escalation

The hottest section of the front remains the Pokrovsk direction, where the occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense 48 times. Battles took place in the areas of Mayak, Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. According to preliminary data, 106 occupiers were neutralized in this direction (58 of them irrevocably), and 31 UAVs and enemy vehicles were destroyed.

Kostiantynivka direction: Russians attacked 25 times near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and other villages.

Lyman direction: The aggressor carried out 19 attacks, trying to advance near Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, and Zarichne. Battles are ongoing in three locations.

Oleksandrivka direction: The enemy stormed positions 14 times in the areas of Oleksandrogard, Sosnivka, and Pryvilne.

Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction: The enemy stormed positions five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards Izbytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Kupiansk direction: Ukrainian defenders stopped five aggressor attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers also repelled an occupier's assault, despite intense shelling and enemy air strikes.

