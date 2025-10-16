$41.760.01
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16250 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30358 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48706 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16863 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36331 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28705 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24963 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34739 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54815 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
From warmth to wet snow: Ukraine to face sharp weather change on October 17-19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2184 views

On Friday, October 17, warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with the exception of Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Volyn regions. However, starting from October 18, rains and cold weather will arrive, and on October 19, the temperature will drop to +4+8 degrees, with possible wet snow.

From warmth to wet snow: Ukraine to face sharp weather change on October 17-19

On Friday, October 17, the weather in Ukraine will change. Warm weather is expected, and there will be no precipitation almost throughout the country, with the exception of Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Volyn regions, UNN reports with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

The forecaster added that on Saturday, October 18, atmospheric fronts from northwestern Europe will bring rain to Ukraine, and the wind will intensify. And although it will still be warm, the temperature in western Ukraine will decrease.

On Sunday, October 19, a noticeable cold snap will cover almost all of Ukraine. The daytime air temperature will drop to +4+8 degrees. It will be slightly warmer in the south and east of Ukraine.

Also, throughout the day on October 19, rain is expected, which may turn into wet snow.

In Kyiv tomorrow, October 17, comfortable weather is expected with air temperatures up to +12, +13 degrees. No precipitation. Walking is highly recommended. On October 18, it will be even warmer in the capital, up to +14 degrees, but with rain. But on October 19, a sharp change in weather is expected, in Kyiv the air temperature will drop to +4 degrees during the day. And the rain may turn into wet snow

- Didenko wrote.

Ukraine to be hit by frosts, but forecaster predicts warming at the end of October14.10.25, 16:12 • 8221 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Europe
Ukraine
Kyiv