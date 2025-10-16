From warmth to wet snow: Ukraine to face sharp weather change on October 17-19
Kyiv • UNN
On Friday, October 17, warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with the exception of Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Volyn regions. However, starting from October 18, rains and cold weather will arrive, and on October 19, the temperature will drop to +4+8 degrees, with possible wet snow.
On Friday, October 17, the weather in Ukraine will change. Warm weather is expected, and there will be no precipitation almost throughout the country, with the exception of Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Volyn regions, UNN reports with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.
Details
The forecaster added that on Saturday, October 18, atmospheric fronts from northwestern Europe will bring rain to Ukraine, and the wind will intensify. And although it will still be warm, the temperature in western Ukraine will decrease.
On Sunday, October 19, a noticeable cold snap will cover almost all of Ukraine. The daytime air temperature will drop to +4+8 degrees. It will be slightly warmer in the south and east of Ukraine.
Also, throughout the day on October 19, rain is expected, which may turn into wet snow.
In Kyiv tomorrow, October 17, comfortable weather is expected with air temperatures up to +12, +13 degrees. No precipitation. Walking is highly recommended. On October 18, it will be even warmer in the capital, up to +14 degrees, but with rain. But on October 19, a sharp change in weather is expected, in Kyiv the air temperature will drop to +4 degrees during the day. And the rain may turn into wet snow
