From next week, rains will stop in Ukraine, drought is possible - weatherman

Starting next week, rains are expected to cease throughout Ukraine, leading to a general moisture deficit. Agronomist-friendly June will be replaced by a dry July. This was announced during a briefing by Natalia Ptukha, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, rains will stop even in those regions where weather conditions remained favorable for agrarians until now.

“Starting next week, the rains will stop, and accordingly, we will have a precipitation deficit not only in the southern regions but also throughout the rest of the territory, although now the western and northern regions, according to our agrometeorologist colleagues, maintain quite favorable conditions in the agricultural sector for the western and northern regions. In the rest, there is already a certain deficit,” she noted.

The forecaster clarified that June's weather conditions – particularly temperature and precipitation – were generally acceptable for agriculture. However, in July, the situation will change.

“But next week, since there will be no precipitation, the deficit will be everywhere. Because the regime that was in June is, in principle, favorable for the agricultural sector. If we talk about temperatures and precipitation,” Ptukha added.

Recall

Ukraine has already started its fourth harvest during the war. As of June 27, over 188 thousand tons of grain have been harvested from more than 74 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops. Rapeseed harvesting has begun.