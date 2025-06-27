$41.590.08
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
From next week, rains will stop in Ukraine, drought is possible - weatherman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

From next week, rains will stop throughout Ukraine, leading to a moisture deficit. Forecasters predict a dry July, which will change the favorable conditions of June.

Starting next week, rains are expected to cease throughout Ukraine, leading to a general moisture deficit. Agronomist-friendly June will be replaced by a dry July. This was announced during a briefing by Natalia Ptukha, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, rains will stop even in those regions where weather conditions remained favorable for agrarians until now.

“Starting next week, the rains will stop, and accordingly, we will have a precipitation deficit not only in the southern regions but also throughout the rest of the territory, although now the western and northern regions, according to our agrometeorologist colleagues, maintain quite favorable conditions in the agricultural sector for the western and northern regions. In the rest, there is already a certain deficit,”

she noted.

The forecaster clarified that June's weather conditions – particularly temperature and precipitation – were generally acceptable for agriculture. However, in July, the situation will change.

“But next week, since there will be no precipitation, the deficit will be everywhere. Because the regime that was in June is, in principle, favorable for the agricultural sector. If we talk about temperatures and precipitation,”

Ptukha added.

Recall

Ukraine has already started its fourth harvest during the war. As of June 27, over 188 thousand tons of grain have been harvested from more than 74 thousand hectares of early grain and leguminous crops. Rapeseed harvesting has begun.

Ukraine
