From frost to 25°C: weather forecast for today

Dry weather is expected in Ukraine today with temperatures up to 16-21° in the afternoon, up to 25° in the east and southeast, cooler weather with possible frosts in the western regions, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, October 2 will be free of precipitation.

Southeast wind (north in most northern, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions), 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 6-11° at night, up to 14° on the seashore, 16-21° during the day, up to 25° in the east and southeast of the country; in the western regions, 1-6° at night, 0-3° frost on the soil surface in Transcarpathia and Prykarpattia, 12-17° during the day.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Wind is mostly north, 5-8 m/s. Temperature at night 6-11°, during the day 16-21°; in Kyiv at night 8-10°, during the day 17-19°.