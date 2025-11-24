$42.270.11
From 2026, male media workers will cross the border under new rules: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

From January 1, 2026, men aged 23–60 who work in the media will be able to cross the border with a letter from the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting. This is stipulated by the new Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1509, which changes the procedure for strategic communications representatives to travel abroad.

From 2026, male media workers will cross the border under new rules: what is known

From January 1, 2026, men aged 23-60 working in the media and information sphere will be able to cross the state border only with a letter of notification from the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting. This is stipulated by the new Cabinet of Ministers resolution №1509, which changes the procedure for strategic communications representatives to travel abroad. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution №1509, which defines changes to the Procedure for crossing the state border. This applies to men aged 23-60 working in the field of strategic communications, media and information.

- the message says.

According to the document, such persons will be allowed to cross the border if they have a letter from the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting indicating: the date of departure and return, the checkpoint, and other necessary data.

Before this norm comes into force, the State Border Guard Service considers letters from the Ministry of Culture.

Also required:

  • an invitation from a foreign organization to participate in an event with a Ukrainian translation;
    • passport for traveling abroad;
      • military registration document with marks from the Territorial Recruitment Center and Social Support or an electronic military registration document.

        The maximum period of stay of such citizens abroad is no more than 60 days.

        The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected14.11.25, 20:09

        Olga Rozgon

        SocietyPolitics
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        TCC and SP
        State Border of Ukraine
        State Border Guard Service of Ukraine