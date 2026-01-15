$43.180.08
The Guardian

French government prepares 2026 budget bypassing parliament due to deputies' sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The French government is considering the possibility of adopting the 2026 budget without a vote due to the blocking of the process by far-left and far-right parties. This decision could be implemented using Article 49.3 of the constitution or a system of decrees.

French government prepares 2026 budget bypassing parliament due to deputies' sabotage

The office of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has stated that it is impossible to adopt the 2026 budget through a traditional vote. The reason cited was the actions of far-left and far-right parties, which are blocking the process in the National Assembly. On Friday, the government will propose amendments to the initial draft, but is already preparing to use alternative constitutional mechanisms. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Due to a lack of agreement, the French government may invoke Article 49.3 of the constitution to pass the budget without a vote or use a system of decrees. Previously, Sébastien Lecornu promised to avoid such methods, but now the administration calls this decision inevitable.

EU countries supported trade agreement with Mercosur despite French opposition09.01.26, 14:19 • 4855 views

This ongoing sabotage now makes it impossible for the National Assembly to adopt the budget by vote, making the use of a simplified parliamentary instrument inevitable to ensure that France has a budget.

- stated the Prime Minister's office in an official statement.

Political context and government stability

Currently, the country is operating under special temporary legislation. Despite the crisis, the Prime Minister's office believes that the government has enough support to avoid a vote of no confidence. In particular, on Wednesday, Sébastien Lecornu already survived two votes of no confidence, as the initiatives of the far-right and far-left were not supported by the socialists.

Fortunately, budget discussions in the National Assembly and technical meetings show that certain groups - both in opposition and in government - are ready to move forward and are committed to providing the country with a budget.

- noted the office.

It is worth recalling that the two previous heads of government, Michel Barnier and François Bayrou, lost their positions precisely due to budgetary disagreements. 

France switches to temporary funding: Macron signs special budget law27.12.25, 11:59 • 3556 views

Stepan Haftko

