Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

French Foreign Minister: new EU sanctions against Russia will be the toughest in three years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

According to Barrot, the European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia, which will be the toughest in the last three years. The restrictions will be aimed at the financial and energy resources of the Kremlin, and may also affect foreign companies that help circumvent previous sanctions.

French Foreign Minister: new EU sanctions against Russia will be the toughest in three years

The new European Union sanctions against Russia will be "the toughest in three years." This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on TF1, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the new package of sanctions should directly hit the financial and energy resources of the Kremlin, which allow Russia to wage war against Ukraine.

"We want Vladimir Putin to finally agree to a ceasefire, because we have seen that since President Trump proposed a 30-day ceasefire, Russia's attacks on Ukraine have increased fivefold."

- said the French diplomat.

He clarified that the new sanctions could also affect foreign companies and intermediaries that help Russia circumvent previous restrictions.

"Putin is no longer making military progress, and is content to attack residential areas with missiles and drones, causing numerous civilian casualties. We intend to force him to retreat completely," Barrot summarized.

Recall

On June 10, the EU announced the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on transactions for Nord Stream 1,2, the addition of 77 shadow fleet vessels to the list, and a reduction in the oil price to $45.

On June 23, Hungary and Slovakia did not support the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Hungary stated that it would not support a ban on the purchase of Russian oil and gas, or any new arms supplies or financial support to Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Nord Stream 2
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
